Entertainment

According to Dakota Johnson, your boots from adolescence are the unbeatable halftime

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

It doesn’t matter a shiny Gucci dress or jeans. dakota johnson It has that ability to embroider any look on and off the red carpet. Although her debuts are impressive, her day-to-day outfits are even more inspiring due to the closeness that the actress shows in her wardrobe. The North American is one of the famous ones who demonstrates over and over again the power of the basics, which she handles with mastery. There we have seen her over and over again, sheathed in Vans or black loafers.

In terms of footwear, for her there is life beyond her large selection of sneakers. In this halftime season in which we don’t know what to wear, the artist is one of the figures to look at. Because like us, she has a special predilection for those shoes that defined the style of adolescence: few choices are as perfect or as effective as a dr martens. In black with her recognizable yellow trim, Dakota Johnson wore them to pair frayed straight leg jeans with a long sleeve button down shirt. Her color note was put on a vintage-looking red leather jacket.

Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ligue 1 – PSG increases its lead at the top of the standings

1 min ago

Marian Keyes: a selection of her chick lit books

11 mins ago

Gigi Hadid reveals she suffers from impostor syndrome all the time

13 mins ago

Premieres of the week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and HBO Max

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button