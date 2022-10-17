According to Dakota Johnson, your boots from adolescence are the unbeatable halftime

It doesn’t matter a shiny Gucci dress or jeans. dakota johnson It has that ability to embroider any look on and off the red carpet. Although her debuts are impressive, her day-to-day outfits are even more inspiring due to the closeness that the actress shows in her wardrobe. The North American is one of the famous ones who demonstrates over and over again the power of the basics, which she handles with mastery. There we have seen her over and over again, sheathed in Vans or black loafers.

In terms of footwear, for her there is life beyond her large selection of sneakers. In this halftime season in which we don’t know what to wear, the artist is one of the figures to look at. Because like us, she has a special predilection for those shoes that defined the style of adolescence: few choices are as perfect or as effective as a dr martens. In black with her recognizable yellow trim, Dakota Johnson wore them to pair frayed straight leg jeans with a long sleeve button down shirt. Her color note was put on a vintage-looking red leather jacket.