According to doctors and nurses, the pandemic has increased corruption in healthcare





It is good to specify it immediately: it is not a question of arrests, nor of convictions. Here we are talking about the perception of corruption. How much, that is, health professionals see their sector as corrupt and how much the health emergency that ended on March 31 has impacted on this perception. A topic addressed by Transparency International Italia and by React in a report entitled “The public value of integrity”. And that closely concerns our territory, given that one of the health companies involved in the survey is the Asst dei Sette Laghi.

The company that manages, among others, the Circolo di Varese hospital, is in fact part of the Forum for Health Integrity, an initiative launched by Transparency that involves nine Italian healthcare companies or hospitals. A project that aims to fight corruption within the world of health.

One of the tools is precisely this report, the result of a questionnaire that almost involved 4 thousand health workers who were asked a series of questions on the subject of corruption. The first of which concerns their perception of the level of corruption within the health system, at the national, regional and institution levels for which they work.

As can be seen from the graph, at the national level the percentage of respondents that corruption is a very or fairly widespread phenomenon is very high. Wanting to provide a number, it approaches the 94%. However, as you go down to the local level, this percentage decreases. Which suggests that health workers perceive corruption as a phenomenon that affects others. Or, as the increase in the black bar indicates, that when it comes to talking about your company you prefer not to answer.

The Covid-19 emergency

The report published by Transparency then focuses on the effects of the emergency context that healthcare has experienced in the last two years on corruption in hospital wards. Also in this case, the interviewees speak of an increase in the phenomenon, which however tend to report more at a national level than when it comes to offering an assessment of what is happening in their workplace.

Well, what does it mean that corruption in healthcare has increased during the pandemic? Specifically, how does a corrupt health worker act? This is also a question that Transparency asked the 4 thousand people interviewed to create this report.

“We would like to point out that the public administration does not seem to fully grasp the evolution of the criminal phenomenon in the emergency phase”, says Lorenzo Segato, Scientific Director of React. And if “the removal of protective devices or the abuse of power to obtain a tampon or a vaccine belong to a critical phase probably behind us”, it is now necessary “to pay attention to the most current risks, concerning the illicit trafficking of health data, especially in electronic form, and the large investments of the NRP planned in health for the next few years “.

Possible solutions

As Transparency and React pointed out in a note, the 75% of the interviewees are aware of the internal codes of conduct, the 52% the contents of the three-year corruption prevention plan. And one in two knows the internal channels to report incidents of corruption. The same operators then indicate the training (27%), risk analysis (22%) and staff rotation (21%) as the tools to be strengthened for combating offenses in healthcare.

“In consideration of the investments of the NRP, of over 15 billion for the health sector,” he concludes Iole Anna Savini, president of Transparency International Italy, «the health system bodies must organize themselves to effectively manage these resources and minimize the risk of offenses. It is therefore necessary to strengthen the prevention measures and ensure that all employees are aware of the important role they play in the implementation of these safeguards “.



