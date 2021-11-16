according to Goldman Sachs, gold is the crypto of the poor

Bombshell news came from Goldman Sachs: gold would be becoming the cryptocurrency of the poor. In other words, according to the statements of Damien Courvalin, Head of Energy Research & Senior Commodity Strategist at Goldman Sachs, the Bitcoin of the yellow metal. Let’s find out together the statements of this leading company that operates worldwide in investment banking, securities trading and investment management.

Bitcoin better than gold

According to what was declared by Courvalin i Bitcoin would be better thangold. Here’s what he said in an interview with Bloomberg precisely about the precious metal and cryptocurrencies:

“Just as we argue that silver is the gold of the poor, thegold is perhaps becoming the cryptocurrency of the poor. The value of cryptocurrencies resides in its network, just as the value of oil is its consumption. Gold, like diamonds and art, does not have this. It is just a pure defensive asset that can outperform for a significant period of time“.

What has been said makes us understand that a new strategy on the part of the investors. In fact, many are finding protection frominflation precisely in assets outside the metals market. In this sense, therefore, lifebuoys such as cryptocurrencies and in particular are increasingly coming forward Bitcoin.

Same report, like Goldman Sachs, was made by JPMorgan which, in October, he had noticed how classic investors were moving towards Bitcoin precisely to protect their investment capital from inflation. In short, a really bad beast that is making cryptocurrencies more and more famous.

Furthermore, we remind you that there are also countries strongly opposed to virtual currency such as Bitcoin and other tokens. There China, for example, it completely banned cryptocurrencies at the end of September. This decision, in Beijing, reversed the trend of investors who took refuge in thegold increasing the demand. Therefore Courvalin stated:

“At this point, there may be enough wealth to be allocated on both [Bitcoin e Oro], above all, I think, because the signal of inflation it is starting to be more pressing“.