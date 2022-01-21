According to Jennifer Coolidge, it is thanks to Ariana Grande that her career has restarted

Give Ariana What’s Ariana’s: Jennifer Coolidge attributed to Ariana Grande credit for revitalizing his career!

The 60-year-old star explained to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the singer had rekindled the spotlight by doing a fantastic imitation of him to the same program in 2018.

“You should know that it was the start of a lot of cool things that happened to me. I was in a dead zone, not much happened. Then Ariana did that imitation on your show and you encouraged her. And then the ball started rolling …“he told the conductor.

Also thanks to this imitation, the collaboration that led Jennifer Coolidge to appear in the video for “Than U, Next” by Ariana Grande was born: “My friend Theresa, who is her age, she told me I should have sent her a DM. I thought it was such a good imitation but I said, ‘She has like 260 million followers. Those are robots, robots respond to DMs, we’ll never get to her. ‘ Anyway I sent it to her anyway and a reply came back“.

“And so I found myself ad go to her house for wardrobe rehearsal for ‘Thank U, Next“.

You can see the Ariana Grande imitation at 1:26 minute of the Jennifer Coolidge interview in the video:

Among the latest roles of Jennifer Coolidge, there is the much acclaimed one of Tanya in The White Lotus for which he received an AI nomination Golden Globes 2021 and one ai SAG 2022 (the awards ceremony of the latter will be held on February 27).

ph: getty images