According to Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin will attack Ukraine

On Wednesday, at the White House, US President Joe Biden held a press conference lasting almost two hours on the occasion of his first year in office, and among other things he took the opportunity to talk about the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine. increasingly tense and in which the possibility of a Russian invasion seems to be increasingly concrete.

At one point, answering a question, Biden candidly said that he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin will attack Ukraine, also adding that NATO may not have a common position on how to react. His words worried the Ukrainian government a lot.

Responding to a question about Putin’s intentions, Biden said: “I’m not sure he has decided what to do: I think he will proceed, something must do”, referring according to some analyzes to Putin’s ambitions to extend his influence to the countries that were part of the Soviet Union.

His words were taken up by much of the international press, and interpreted as a “gloomy observation”, wrote the New York Times, of the failure of all attempts at diplomatic resolution of the conflict, which have been going on for almost ten days and which so far have not led to any results.

– Read also: The stalemate between the United States and Russia over Ukraine

Biden also spoke of internal divisions within NATO on how to react to a Russian military intervention in Ukraine. According to the American president, a lot would also depend on the gravity and extent of the Russian intervention: in the event of a “limited” intervention between NATO member countries, divisions could be created and one would end up “having to argue about what to do and what not to do. do”.

But if Russia decides to invade Ukraine, then Putin will have to pay a “high price” and for him it will be a “disaster,” Biden said.

It is not clear what Biden meant when he spoke of a “limited” intervention. Jennifer Psaki, the spokesperson for the White House, after the press conference specified that a military invasion of Ukraine could meet a different reaction than a cyber attack or a paramilitary action.

However, the words of the American president have worried the Ukrainian government, also for the distinctions made by Biden on the possibility of modulating Ukraine’s defense according to the gravity of the Russian intervention: second a Ukrainian official heard by CNN this is tantamount to giving Putin the “green light to enter Ukraine as he pleases”.

For weeks the Russian government has amassed about 100,000 soldiers and many weapons and tanks on the border with Ukraine, threatening to intervene if the West, or rather NATO, does not provide guarantees that Ukraine will never join the Alliance. and more generally that it will interrupt the process of “enlargement to the east”. In recent days, worries about a possible Russian intervention have become even more intense: according to many analyzes there are good reasons to believe that Putin is indeed considering a military operation of some kind.

– Read also: Will Russia Invade Ukraine?