According to JPMorgan, bitcoin could reach $ 150,000

This forecast represents a slight increase from last year’s goal of $ 146,000. For bitcoin to achieve the above target, the leading cryptocurrency would have to match the private sector’s investment in gold, which is estimated to be around $ 3 trillion. The market capitalization of bitcoin peaked at 1.3 trillion on November 10.

At the same time, the bank says the flagship cryptocurrency’s fair value currently stands at around $ 38,000, which is around 13% less than the price it is currently trading at on major spot exchanges. JPMorgan’s valuation is based on the fact that bitcoin’s volatility is four times that of gold. The crypto king would have to become substantially less volatile to become more valuable.

Another obstacle is the bear market which is seen as the biggest obstacle to bitcoin adoption according to JPMorgan: “The biggest challenge for bitcoin in the future is its volatility and boom and bust cycles that hinder further institutional adoption” . Bitcoin hit a multi-month low of $ 32,950 on January 24 before staging an impressive return. On February 8, bitcoin peaked at $ 45,501 on the Bitstamp exchange, but the rally stalled shortly thereafter.