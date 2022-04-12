According to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West wanted to give up his career to become his stylist – La Nouvelle Tribune

It’s no longer a secret. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian It’s officially been over for a few weeks. The parents of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm are recently single and can resume their lives separately. But when the two lovebirds were together, Kanye West wanted to give up his career to become a stylist for the reality TV star. This is what the latter revealed during an episode of “The Kardashians”.

Big reveal in the next episode “The Kardashians” coming this week on the online subscription video-on-demand platform Hulu. In this episode we see Kim Kardashian rummage through her closet, and try on clothes for her next gig “SNL” and telling her friend about other outfits Kanye West has picked out for her recently. She then drops a piece of clothing, saying, “ Kanye wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist. »

Kim Kardashian and her friend have the moments that followed burst out laughing. This revelation may sound crazy but one is tempted to believe it to be true because Kanye West undeniably loved dressing the reality star Kim Kardashian. According to TMZ, with his latest relationships with chaney-jones and Julia Fox, he also acted as a stylist. The two women were almost exclusively dressed in Balenciaga. On one of the photos widely distributed on the web, chaney-jones even wore the same sunglasses Kim wore months before at a listening event “Donda”.