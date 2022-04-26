According to Kylie Jenner, Blac Chyna threatened her ex Tyga with a knife

Not easy to understand the whole story! As a reminder, Rob Kardashian’s trial against Blac Chyna has begun. The former couple, who have a child together, continue to tear each other apart. According to the reality TV star, her ex-partner isn’t giving her enough money to pay child support for their daughter, Dream. What’s more, she accuses the Kardashian-Jenner family of trying to cancel her TV show, Rob & Chyna. It has been several days since the trial began and nothing seems to be going as planned for Blac Chyna. Called to testify in court on Monday, April 25, Kylie Jenner gave the final blow to her former sister-in-law. To understand the facts, you have to go back a few years, even before the creator of Kylie Cosmetics met Travis Scott.

A few months after meeting Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner got pregnant. Together, the couple had a little girl, Stormi, then recently a boy, whose first name still remains a great mystery. Before their meeting, Kylie Jenner was in a relationship with Tyga during two years. But a few years ago, Tyga and Blac Chyna have been together, from 2012 to 2014. During her relationship with the rapper, Kris Jenner’s daughter remembers having a very strange conversation with her boyfriend at the time. The latter showed him a scar he had on his body. A wound done to him by Blac Chyna with a knife.

Shock !

But the accusations don’t stop there. Kylie Jenner has confirmed that she received threats from Blac Chyna. “She sent me a series of mean emojis and told me she was counting the days until she hit me”, she says. When Blac Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani asked the star why she didn’t file a complaint at the time, Kylie Jenner said: “I took it as an empty threat”. In her testimony, she explains that her ex confirmed to her that Blac Chyna had problems with drugs and alcohol.

HB