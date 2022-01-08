according to Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, they will be widely available in 2023

According to Lisa Su, current CEO of AMD who has revived the fortunes of the American company in the space of a few years, next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles will be widely available in 2023!

The great semiconductor crisis has undoubtedly held back the great potential of the first months of the life of consoles, but Lisa Su expects 2022 to be a year “strong” for both Sony and Microsoft, even if you expect that 2023 will be “The peak year” for the sale of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Continuing, the CEO also said that the aforementioned crisis will gradually diminish, and that AMD will begin to churn out more and more chips to accommodate the great demand of the 2 companies, needed to build enough PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The chief executive also acknowledged that, with COVID-19 still affecting supply chains, the question of product seasonality has almost been eliminated. This makes it difficult to anticipate annual changes in sales that were previously fairly regular and predictable.

“The focal point is, look, it’s a great platform. We love the fact that we have so many users who are using AMD technologies on consoles and we will continue to push on our stocks. And on the subject of seasonality, yes, you’re right. Seasonality will continually change in this environment, until we have some sort of settlement “, says Lisa Su.

In short, what you read is a great optimism for electronics companies and a desire to do their best to meet the great demand for products all over the world! Good news for gamers who can’t wait to get their hands on their favorite consoles at human prices.

And it is no coincidence that these statements are in line with what the CEO of Toshiba said months ago and the same Lisa Su, CEO of AMD who hoped to improve the situation significantly in the second half of 2022What do you think? Tell us in the comments as always.

Source: Wccftech