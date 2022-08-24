According to netizens Angelina Jolie could become the next Amber Heard

People are comparing in networks, the attitude of Angelina Jolie with what happened sometime between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It is well known that Angelina Jolie decided to end their relationship and demand the business from Brad Pitt after facing an altercation between the two on a plane.

Although the couple had been together for almost a decade and share not one, but 6 children together, no one would have imagined that the romance that began on the set of the film “Mr and Mrs Smith” It will end in legal fight, litigation and accusations of domestic abuse.

Now netizens just can’t help but compare what’s going on right now between Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, with the case that was experienced just a few months ago between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. And it is that in 2016 Angelina had an altercation on a trip with her ex-husbandFor a long time it was reported that the reason for the separation was because the actor had acted violently towards his eldest son Maddox, and that at a certain point Angelina had reached her limit, which is why the relationship had ended.

Now according to new reports, Angelina had filed accusations of domestic violence against Brad Pitt anonymously, this according to the FBI, where it was said that Angelina had received insults, verbal and physical abuse from the actor and that she even spilled a beer on him while yelling at him that he was fucking him.

All this made some people compare the actress’s case with what Mrs. Amber Heard had revealed at some point, which has managed to divide the internet. Amber Heard accused Johnny of domestic violence, but she lost her libel suit in a Virginia court after it was discovered that she, too, had been violent during her marriage.

Although it is true that both the verdict and the public opinion of the Internet gave the Pirates of the Caribbean actor the win, now fans of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt fear that the fate of their relationship is quite similar to what Johnny and Amber lived at the time.