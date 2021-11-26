According to nutritionists, the ideal breakfast for a flat stomach

Oats contain a lot of fiber, which is one of the most important elements in helping you maintain a healthy weight and a flat abdomen. What’s more, it’s a slow-burning carbohydrate that gives you a good source of energy. Fiber (which you need to consume in the right amounts) is good for the heart and digestion.

“Oat fiber helps keep us full for longer because it’s a slow-release carbohydrate, which means it offers energy but doesn’t raise blood sugar,” he said. Eat This, Not That nutritionist Paula Doebrich, RDN. “The energy of slow-release carbohydrates is released over a long period of time, so it provides a lot of energy for the day, without feeling slowed down.”

Greek yogurt

You can start the day with something sweet, but it can’t be loaded with sugar and junk ingredients. Greek yogurt with some fruit and some nuts is a good option because it is high in protein and low in sugar. Additionally, there are studies that say that people who consume Greek yogurt regularly find it easier to lose weight.

It’s a good source of protein, and breakfast will leave you satisfied for a long time.

Egg

Eggs provide proteins and nutrients Kseniya Ovchinnikova

Eggs contain a lot of nutrients and are a good source of protein, which help keep you satisfied for a long time, build muscle and maintain a fast metabolism.

Experts explain that eggs also help balance the blood sugar level in the morning, and are especially good for the abdomen when combined with vegetables that contain fiber.

Protein shakes

Chris Hemsworth loves smoothies and you should too. Smoothies are a good way to get the protein and nutrients you need when you don’t have time to sit down for breakfast.

This helps you have more control over the calories you eat in the morning, as well as allowing you to get fiber by adding fruits and vegetables, and it’s easier to consume everything you need in one shot.

The article was originally published on GQ Mexico