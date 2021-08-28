News

According to one analyst, a ‘great catalyst’ is needed to push Bitcoin to new ATHs

Over the past month, the cryptocurrency market has seen remarkable performances as the price of Bitcoin rose 73% from its low of $ 29,200 on July 20 to its high of $ 50,478 on August 26. This rally, however, prompted Dan McDermitt, a crypto market analyst and co-founder of TheChartGuys, to recommend caution.

According to McDermitt, Bitcoin’s unstoppable climb over the past month has occurred “without weekly consolidations,“An impressive evolution that wiped out the bears with”an increasing minimum every week.

McDermitt anticipates a “equilibrium pattern in the monthly chart, with increasing lows and decreasing highs in an increasingly narrow range“:

“I think we will see a lower high than the all-time high initially … I’m just looking for short-term pattern changes resulting in weekly consolidation, healthy development in the big picture to calm things down a bit.”

Regarding new all-time highs, McDermitt argues that the market needs a catalyst capable of causing a volume increase, such as the approval of a Bitcoin ETF, as a possible rise towards $ 65,000 will have to happen “accompanied by a very significant volume.

