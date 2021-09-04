according to one of the actors, the franchise is lost without Johnny Depp

Pirates of the Caribbean: the absence of the well-known interpreter of Jack Sparrow will surely have its great weight

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most iconic (and profitable) brands in the world of cinema and certainly part of the credit goes to Johnny Depp, who brought a truly charismatic and unforgettable character to the big screen for no less than 5 feature films. Now, after the recent controversies that have seen him at the center of some legal disputes with the ex Amber Heard, Depp was not considered by the production for the sixth chapter of the saga, which according to some rumors could be an all-female reboot, partially confirmed by Margot Robbie, among the possible protagonists of the title.

Recently, in an interview with Express, the actor Jonny Rees (formerly known under the stage name of Greg Ellis), which within Pirates of the Caribbean interprets the Lieutenant Theodore Groves, had his say about Johnny Depp’s likely absence in the sixth film. The star used a perfect metaphor: “The film without Depp is like a ship without a captain.” Below, you will find his words in detail:

I think for Pirates of the Caribbean 6… in an ideal world, every character that fans have fallen in love with will be able to come back to wrap it all up. In the end it’s all about the script and the story. If Jack Sparrow isn’t the key, if not the key, to ending a multi-billion dollar franchise, isn’t that like not having Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek?

We hope to know more about the matter as soon as possible but it is clear that, without the presence of such an important and compelling actor, the public will lose a lot of charm and could, in the worst case, boycott the same production. We hope that the smarter and easier solution will be reached without creating doubts and perplexities in the viewers.

Read also – Pirates of the Caribbean: the petition for Johnny Depp’s return exceeds 300,000 signatures