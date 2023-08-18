According to one study, 75% of mental disorders occur before the age of 25.

More and more experts are warning about how important mental health is. Now a recent study Published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry This ensures that 75% of mental disorders occur before the age of 25.

And the problem is not this, it is a matter of concern when not only do these disorders appear before the age of 25, but every time they earlier era. In addition, the symptoms are quite severe, as at these ages, most cases are related to Social media addiction, eating disorders, self-harm, suicide and anxiety, Which is why the reality is more worrying than it seems.

As we said, the reasons are varied. both genetics and external factors affect, For example, the abuse of social networks has a lot to do with it. But other types of situations or concerns, such as not getting a job, or even the coronavirus pandemic, have been and will continue to be causes that lead to later mental disorders.

in the matter of WorryFor example, is mental health problems that appear at a young age, Between five and 15 years, its highest peak is 5.5. However, the mood changes associated with the disease appear years later, at about 20.5 years of age.

In addition to anxiety, as described Another 2021 study was published in the same journal, phobias begin to appear even at an early age. Notably, half of cases appear before the age of 8. On the other hand, the average age of onset for autism spectrum disorders is 9 years.

According to this research, the peak age of onset of mental disorder is between 8 and 15 years,

Why do they start so early?

Drastic changes in the biology of the brain begin to appear before the age of 25. Among these changes, we can highlight an increase in gray matter density, an increase in cerebral metabolic rate, changes in synaptic density, myelination, and an increase in white matter. From a more psychological perspective, during adolescence personality traits are formed Which will give rise to our unique personality.

mental disorders that appear later

With regard to later onset mental disorders, there are five with an average age of onset of 30 years or older. The average age of onset for post-traumatic stress disorder and depressive disorder is 30 years.

This means that half of people with major depressive disorder have their illness begin before age 30 and half after that. He generalized anxiety disorder Its average age of late onset is 32 years, as well as bipolar disorder (33 years) and acute and transient psychotic disorders (35 years).