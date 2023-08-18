Health

According to preliminary studies, the cases found in Piedras Negras correspond to neuro-infections; Not confirmed as meningitis

Black Stones, Coahuila; August 18, 2023.- The three possible cases of meningitis detected in Piedras Negras between August 14 and 15 are still being studied, so to date they are considered patients with neuro-infections, according to the Health Jurisdiction told the lead Dr. Ivan Alejandro Moscoso.

The three patients, who were treated at the “Salvador Chavarría” hospital and one of whom died, are males, residents of different neighborhoods and aged between 23 and 38, he said.

He indicated that once a preventive diagnosis was established, an epidemiological fence was put in place to trace possible cases among family members or direct contacts who might present some suspicious symptoms.

Dr. Moscoso González explained that neuro-infections, which occur in the central nervous system, can be caused by different agents such as bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites, for which a series of studies are being conducted. The Head of the Sanitary Jurisdiction reiterated the importance of identifying the pathogen that causes the neuro-infection, as this would allow to know the transmission mechanism and therefore prevention.

