World

According to Prince Andrew’s lawyers, his accuser suffers from the syndrome of “false memories” – Corriere.it

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Virginia Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of having had sex with her on three occasions when she was still a minor and victim of the pedophile network of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell: the lawyers of Elizabeth II’s son want to call her husband and his psychologist to testify

The legal battle between Virginia Giuffre and the Prince Andrew prepares to go live. The lawyers of the son of Elizabeth II – who is accused by Giuffre of having had sex with her when he was still 17, within the network of pedophiles set up by Jeffrey Epstein and from Ghislaine Maxwell -, in their first list of request for witnesses, they indicated a willingness to listen to the woman’s husband and her psychologist, Judith Lightfoot, in an attempt to prove that the accusations are nothing more than an episode of false memories.

Giuffre’s lawyers, at the same time, want to call to testify the prince’s former assistant (Robert Onlney, who in Epstein’s black book was referred to under the title Duke of York) and a woman who claims to have seen him in Giuffre’s company. in a London nightclub during the period in which the disputed facts allegedly took place.

Giuffre – who sued the 61-year-old prince in August – accuses him of abusing her on three occasions in 2001, when he was 17: in Epstein’s New York home, in the US Virgin Islands and in London. .

Prince Andrew – whose military honors and the title of her royal highness were removed by the queen – has always denied harassment: I don’t remember meeting her, he told the BBC in 2019.

The meeting between the two took place without a shadow of a doubt, as evidenced by a photo of Andrea who encircles Giuffre’s side, under the pleased gaze of Maxwell.

Article being updated …

January 15, 2022 (change January 15, 2022 | 17:44)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Unicef, ‘2021 the worst since the war. Let’s help our children ‘- Last Hour

2 weeks ago

Covid, the anti-Omicron measures. Locatelli: “Buffer hypothesis for vaccinated people for major events”

4 weeks ago

Bataclan trial, Salah Abdeslam in the courtroom: “I was kind before the attacks”

November 3, 2021

“Biden doesn’t want Draghi at the Quirinale” / Fabbri (Limes) “He prefers Prime Minister because …”

November 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button