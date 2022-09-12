According to Ray J, it was Kim Kardashian’s mother who chose which sex tape to post

Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Ray J has responded to Kris Jenner’s claims that she didn’t help her daughter release her sex tape.

In a recent episode of The Late Late Show by James Corden, the matriarch was polygraph examined with Josh Grogan and asked, “Did you help Kim get her sex tape out?”

The reality TV star then replied “No” and the polygraphist confirmed that she was telling the truth.

After the episode aired, Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Ray J, who was also featured in the cheeky video, told his Instagram followers that statement was false.

Claiming that the Kardashians, including Kris Jenner, voluntarily released the sex tape featuring him, the singer claimed that Kris Jenner’s comments were intended to “bury him” and make him “look like a liar”.

He then assured that his team was preparing to defend themselves and shared excerpts from the alleged broadcast contract for the sex tape.

He also discredited the polygraph examiner, calling Josh Grogan a “fake.” “He’s not a polygraph examiner. It is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite,” he said.

After discrediting the examiner, threatening legal action and challenging Kris Jenner’s statements, he released a 28-minute video revealing that he and Kim Kardashian filmed three tapes.

According to him, the star’s mother would have chosen the video in which she felt that her daughter looked the most to her advantage.

He also alleged that the latter was aware of and involved in the release of the sex tape, with the couple both negotiating contracts with Vivid Entertainment, the distribution company.

In his video, Ray J said their deal included $400,000 upfront and 12.5% ​​of the profits upon release of the video.

