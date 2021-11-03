according to Robert Downey jr. Spider-Man is not the hero worthy of Tony’s legacy

After the death of Iron Man fans ofMarvel universe they started looking elsewhere, never forgetting one of their favorite heroes. Who would take his place? For some, the natural response has been Spider-Man, the young man Peter Parker of which Tony Stark is undeniably mentored by Civil War to Endgame.

Those who think so, however, risk being very disappointed by di’s words Robert Downey Jr., who in unsuspecting times had already revealed who for him was truly worthy of taking the place of Iron Man. For the actor, Tony Stark’s real replacement is Ironheart.

The actor’s opinion, it must be said, came even before Marvel Studios actually announced the development of a series dedicated to her. Heroin is the alter ego of Riri Williams, a brilliant 15-year-old who thanks to his engineering studies was able to build an armor like that of Iron Man by stealing special materials from his school. In comic stories she becomes a sort of Tony’s pupil, but in the MCU the two have not had time to get to know each other.

Immediately after and statements from the actor, the same author of Ironheart, Eve Ewing, wrote on Twitter: “Robert Downey Jr. has publicly stated in a room full of people that Ironheart should join the MCU. Immediately afterwards I went to the press room and said: “You heard, everyone write about it!” ».

Someone at the top must have taken the former MCU star’s opinion seriously, because the Disney + show will happen. From what we know, Riri Williams will be played by the 24-year-old Dominique Thorne, already seen in If Beale Street Could Talk by Barry Jenkins e Judas and the Black Messiah by Shaka King. Big name also on the screenplay, where we find the poet and playwright Chinaka Hodge, who recently worked on an episode of Snowpiercer and to one of Amazing Stories, reboot of the 80’s show by Steven Spielberg produced by Apple TV +.

Obviously, given the importance of Tony Stark in the life of Riri Williams, everyone is wondering if the series will also star Robert Downey Jr. According to some rumors he could be part of the project as a voice actor. Basically, his character is supposed to be able to return to the MCU in the form of artificial intelligence, much like the JARVIS by Paul Bettany and to EDITH by Dawn Michelle King. It will be like this?

