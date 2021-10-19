According to rumors, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going to announce their votes very soon

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck They are more than ready to get married after reconciliation. The singer’s former manager expected the duo to walk down the aisle very soon, Rob Shooter.

The singer and actress is about to settle down with the actor and hate his famous butt, according to his former rep Public relations.

robbery shooter She worked on the superstar’s PR team between 2003 and 2005 and personally wrote the separation statement for the powerful Hollywood couple when they first separated in 2004.

“It was Ben who ran away. When they broke up, his demons were a secret “, She said rob The daily mail.

“Since then, he has been very honest about his suffering and dealt with it. They got the right love at the wrong time. Now is the right time “added.

JLo And Affleck They canceled their participation in 2004 Due to excessive media attention.

After that they rekindled their romance in April 17 yearslater, later JLo will break with Alex Rodriguez. The son of And Jennifer They have since become inseparable, as she recently made her red carpet debut at 15 yearsWhich leads them to talk about their engagement again.