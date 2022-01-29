According to rumors, the White House is preparing an executive order on cryptocurrencies

A source “aware of the plans of the White House“would have communicated to Barron’s that an executive order in a national security memorandum is expected in the coming weeks, in order to assign some government entities to the deepening of crypto, stablecoin and non-fungible tokens, with the aim of developing a workable regulatory framework.

Reporting the source: “The executive order is necessary to develop a series of policies consistent with what the government wants to achieve in the sector“.

Lately, the hypothesis of a potential crypto executive order has become increasingly insistent. At the beginning of the week, Forbes reported that dedicated government entities will publish reports on their analyzes by mid-2022, after reviewing “the systemic risks of cryptocurrencies and their illicit uses“.

As cryptocurrencies are used as cross-border payment instruments, this would bring the executive order into the sphere of national security. The ability of decentralized blockchain technology to circumvent surveillance or geo-specific rules means that the administration may urge other countries to consider international regulations.

Considering these recent comments from the White House, Eric Balchunas, senior exchange-traded fund (ETF) analyst for Bloomberg, speculates that behind the continued rejection of Bitcoin spot ETFs (BTC) the Biden administration is involved, commenting on the new developments as a “wider crackdown on cryptocurrencies“.

Also, a worrying proposal was made by the Democrats in the House on Tuesday legislation, America COMPETES Act. Jerry Brito, executive director of Coin Center, Washington DC-based think tank highlighted how a provision would allow the Secretary of the Treasury to ban cryptocurrency exchanges without warning.

2 / The so-called “special measures” provision (proposed by @jahimes) would essentially give the Treasury Secretary unchecked and unilateral power to ban exchanges and other financial institutions from engaging in cryptocurrency transactions. How would it do this? pic.twitter.com/f3tVow9nxA – Jerry Brito (@jerrybrito) January 26, 2022

Brito believes that this bill will pass “in some form.“

Meanwhile, supporters among lawmakers are trying to smooth out the legislation already passed. Echoing the appeals of the experts of the crypto industry, a bipartisan group of House representatives requested Biden-appointed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to clarify the issues regarding digital assets reported in the Law on Infrastructures. L’Infrastructure Bill it was approved last November, not without controversy: including miners, software developers, transaction validators and node operators, the definition of “broker” within is far too broad.

On Wednesday, the bipartisan group of lawmakers proposed restricting the type of information a broker can report, to avoid creating a “unequal sector for transactions in digital assets and those who have to provide themSome brokers, as currently defined in the bill, do not have the ability to verify information on senders and recipients of crypto, as required by law. However, Yellen has yet to comment on this request.