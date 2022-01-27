A recurring and increasingly popular question would seem to be this: does having a late dinner make you fat?

Many, in fact, wonder if introducing certain foods after a certain time makes you fat and if having dinner early or late makes a difference.

Let’s clarify and let’s start by saying that all foods keep their composition in terms of nutrients and caloric intake unchanged throughout the day. Therefore a slice of bread will have the same calories for both lunch and dinner.

According to science, having dinner at this time of day would help you lose weight and prevent high blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular disease

Having clarified this aspect, it must also be said that the human organism is regulated by the so-called biological rhythms. Rhythms that follow a circadianity that would affect hormonal regulation. The hormonal rhythms, in fact, would seem different throughout the day and would change according to the light / dark mechanism.

This circadianity would affect various processes such as sleep, the metabolism of fats and sugars and consequently the body’s ability to use them as an energy substrate during the day.

Therefore the same food introduced at different times of the day does not change its caloric intake, but it could have different metabolic effects.

Better to have dinner early or late

The perfect time for dinner would seem to be 7pm, in fact, according to science, having dinner at this time would help you lose weight by avoiding accumulating extra pounds and abdominal fat. Furthermore, anticipating dinner would help slow down, and in some cases avoid, the development of diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Diet and biological clock

To support this, the British Journal of Nutrion reports an experiment conducted on 82 overweight women for 12 weeks. In this experiment some of these women would have anticipated the dinner time to 19.00 / 19.30 while others would have delayed the dinner to 22.00 / 22: 30. The results would show that those who ate dinner earlier showed greater weight loss and a lipid and carbohydrate profile, as well as improved insulin sensitivity.

Therefore it would seem that glucose tolerance decreases progressively over the course of the day. In fact, precisely on the basis of circadian rhythms, the body would tend to metabolize better carbohydrates introduced in the hours of light than those introduced in the evening.

A thesis also supported by the Veronesi Foundation which would indicate how a chronodietary can have beneficial effects not only in the prevention of certain diseases such as diabetes but also on the entire hormonal structure.

Having a large meal in the late evening would increase the risk of accumulating body fat and negatively affect the production of some hormones. In addition, it will be difficult to burn the calories introduced as soon after we will go to bed.

This will generate a vicious cycle that will prevent our body from being hungry the next day. This will often lead to skipping breakfast, the meal considered by science to be the most important because it would allow us to keep biological rhythms in order.

Useful tips

Therefore, the advice is not to abound with meals in the evening and to avoid as much as possible introducing excessively fatty meals in the late evening.

Finally, remember that what makes the difference on weight and fat accumulation is not only the time we eat, but also and above all the quantity and choice of foods.

