To keep the body healthy, and to try to prevent the onset of various diseases, it is very important to pay attention to what we eat. Nutrition, as we have also found several times on our pages, is a crucial aspect for our psychophysical well-being.

In fact, this aspect could affect the metabolism, the immune system, the cardiovascular system, the onset of tumors and so on.

Indeed, in a previous article we also saw that there is a food, which we consume every day, which could increase the risk of allergies.

However, nutrition is a factor that affects not only health, but also the sustainability of the planet and, above all, our pockets. In fact, as this study by Humanitas reports, now more than ever it is also essential to take these factors into account when choosing what to eat.

According to science, these are the foods that help protect health, your wallet and the planet

Paying attention to your eating habits, therefore, does not only have an impact on our health. In fact, eating well, more often than not, also means saving money and taking care of the environment.

All this is inevitably connected with the conscious choice of the foods that are purchased, also considering their seasonality.

As for the purchase of fruit and vegetables, for example, it is very important to try to do it at “0 km” and, possibly, following the so-called “food calendar”. In fact, following the seasonality of these foods helps safeguard biodiversity and allows us to eat better and more nutritious foods.

Also, remember that those who eat little fruit and vegetables could develop this tumor after 60 years of age. Another important aspect, however, is the reduction in the consumption of red meat. This food, in fact, in addition to being one of the most expensive foods on the market, is also rich in saturated fats which contribute to the increase in cholesterol. To replace red meat, we could include other foods such as legumes, tofu or ground vegetables based on plant components in our diet.

Planning is everything

So, according to science, these are the foods to eat and those to limit to stay healthy and to protect the environment and finances. However, another very useful tip for saving money and eating well is to plan your shopping. This habit, in fact, would allow us not only to balance meals with greater awareness, but also to avoid food waste and contain economic expenses.

In this sense, it is also preferable to buy loose foods to cook at home day by day, thus reducing the purchase of ready-made foods or going out to restaurants.

