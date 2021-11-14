Research and medical breakthroughs on diabetes are advancing, for the benefit of the scientific community and also of those who suffer from it. We have seen, for example, that surprisingly, some dairy products not only do not aggravate type 2 diabetes, but even help to combat it.

Still on type 2 diabetes, the latest research comes from Sweden, from Lund University in Malmoe, the study of which appeared in the journal Nature Genetics. In a nutshell, according to science, this diabetes has 5 variants with different causes and specific evolutions of the disease. Let’s try to understand more about it.

The findings of the new Swedish study

The Swedish team crossed the clinical and genetic data of a sample of 8,000 patients. Statistically speaking, this is an important number.

Now, the intersection of information has allowed researchers to ascertain some constants. That is, the different types of diabetes present, at least in part, different onset mechanisms.

We do not know whether or not we can talk about 5 different identikits of type 2 diabetes. However, these important conclusions could form the basis for new lines of research.

The top 3 different types of type 2 diabetes

So what are the 5 subtypes discovered? A first group, equal to 6% of the sample analyzed, presented a type of diabetes characterized by juvenile onset. It also showed low body mass index, poor insulin secretion, and an autoimmune component. The researchers gave this form the name of SAID, which stands for severe autoimmune diabetes.

The second isolated form turned out to be very similar to the previous one, but with an important variant: the autoimmune components were absent. This form has been renamed SIDD, meaning severe insulin deficiency diabetes. It was found in 18% of patients and the researchers noted that this strain has a high risk of kidney and eye complications.

A third type was identified with the acronym SIRD (severe insulin-resistant diabetes), which involved 15% of the sample. In this case, the hallmarks are primarily obesity and late onset. Again, insulin resistance and the high risk of fatty liver (fatty liver) and nephropathy (kidney involvement).

The last 2 strains are less serious than the first 3. We find the MOD type (moderate diabetes related to obesity), found in 22% of the sample. It is characterized by early onset and depends, as the name implies, on obesity.

Finally we have the acronym MAD, moderate age-related diabetes, which concerned the residue of the sample, 39% of those observed. Little more than one in three patients, therefore, links their diabetes to the passage of time. This form of the disease is the easiest to manage and manifests itself in old age.

