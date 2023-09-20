According to science, this is the saddest scene in the history of cinema

Cinema – good cinema – has the ability to evoke all kinds of emotions in us as audiences, among other qualities. Among them, and although many times we try to resist and try to make ourselves cry inside, without tears. Either with a particularly tragic scene in a movie, especially if it coincides with the ending, or with a roller coaster of emotions in a handful of scenes that combine drama with humor or optimism, as would Is life is beautiful,

It is difficult to hold back tears in such films, which are not only sad but also emotional. et alien, Forrest Gump, looking for happiness Will Smith crying in the subway bathroom with his son or Hachiko is always with you), or like with animated movies Coconut one of two Above And its poignant opening scene is capable of breaking anyone emotionally. with Bambi And his famous damage that we have seen many times in Disney movies. Not to mention movies that are tragic by nature Schindler’s List one of two Pianist Until Love, by Michael Haneke; From grave of fireflies Until power of affection, dance in the dark one of two son’s room, And this is only within more or less modern cinema.

Two psychology researchers, James Gross and Robert Levinson, conducted a study some time ago on the relationship between cinema and emotions. He chose 78 particularly sad scenes from several films and showed them to 500 students. And they came to the conclusion that the saddest scene in the history of cinema – until 1988, when the study was conducted – is the end of the champion, a 1979 boxing film directed by Franco Zeffirelli and starring Jon Voight. Just in case, although the scene in question is quite famous, we warn about spoilers ahead, both in the article and in the video of the scene.

Little T.J., played by actor Ricky Schroder, cries inconsolably when his father, Billy Flynn (Jon Voight), has died after a fight and dedicating his last words to the boy. “Champion, get up! Don’t sleep yet. “You have to go home,” the little boy screams through tears. At this point the lump in the viewer’s throat is already formed and, even with the passage of time, it is difficult to recover during the three minutes that remain, according to the study, the saddest scene in the history of cinema. even more than The mother of all deaths in Disney moviesThe Bambi’s motherWho stood second.