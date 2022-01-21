Especially from a certain age, it is important that we have a special regard for our health. The key thing is to undergo specialist visits more often, so as to keep our body under control and possibly discover in time the pathologies we suffer from.

Obviously, the thing to absolutely avoid is to come up with do-it-yourself treatments for our ailments. In fact, we must always follow what the doctors say, the only ones who really know how to cure us.

Today we rely on the opinions of experts to talk about a very common problem that afflicts many people in Italy too: hypercholesterolemia. As we will see, according to science this is the secret to lowering blood cholesterol.

Here’s what the experts say

The Veronesi Foundation gives us information on this condition, indicating that keeping cholesterol at bay is important to reduce the risk of cardiovascular accidents. In fact, the Foundation indicates that high cholesterol is one of the main causes of heart attacks and strokes, which arise from the obstruction of the arteries.

Cholesterol would obstruct them, which would therefore prevent the correct flow of blood in the arteries. The causes of high cholesterol can be genetic, linked to one’s lifestyle or they could come from certain dietary deficiencies.

According to scientific evidence, therefore, a reduction in cholesterol would also correspond to a decreased risk of heart attack and stroke. The Veronesi foundation therefore indicates the real secret to keeping cholesterol under control: combining diet, physical activity and above all, in the case of genetic problems, even some drugs.

According to science this is the secret to lowering blood cholesterol

If diet and exercise are not enough, the Veronesi Foundation indicates that the most used drugs would be statins, which have been used for more than 20 years to reduce cholesterol.

In fact, they would reduce the production of cholesterol by the liver. However, not everyone can take these drugs, because some people are intolerant of them or simply statins have little effect on them.

At this point another type of drug would come into play, especially useful for genetic hypercholesterolemia. This drug is able to stop receptors that capture cholesterol and increase its amount in the blood. The receptors are carried by a protein called PCSK9. If deactivated, this protein would allow to block these receptors and therefore to obtain a reduction in the cholesterol level.

Obviously, it is a drug that must be prescribed by a doctor, who will evaluate on a case-by-case basis to understand if this is the appropriate treatment.