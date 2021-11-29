According to science, this is the unpredictable and indispensable activity for bone and brain health

In some respects, we could define it as the redemption of humble housework. According to the results of a study conducted by some Asian researchers, chores within the four walls would help keep body and mind fit. Better, they would serve to preserve agility in movements and therefore (also) to prevent domestic falls. They would also help keep both memory and other brain functions alive and running.

Who would have thought that? Although these are often disregarded tasks, therefore, for the health of bones and brain this is the unpredictable and indispensable activity according to science. Let’s find out more about it.

At the base of the new study

The study we refer to was conducted by Dr. Shiou-Liang Wee (and related team) of the Singapore Institute of Technology. Here we summarize the main results, recently published in the BMI Journal.

The study looked at associations between housework and functional health among adults, young or older, residing in Singapore. The sample of participants involved 489 adults between 21 and 90 years old, divided into 2 groups, based on the age factor. On the one hand young people under 65 and on the other the elderly, that is, all those aged between 65 and 90.

The team of experts measured the results under two dimensions: physical function and cognitive function. Physical activity concerned the movement made by the participants to go to work or the simple sporting practice (here some ideas on the topic). In addition, domestic chores were also taken into consideration, from the least impacting to the most demanding ones.

Cognitive and sensorimotor functions were measured through specific tests, such as the SPPB for physical function or RBANS for both.

At this point, let’s take a look at the results. For example, among the elderly (over 65) it was found that carrying out housework is associated with greater and better cognitive function. In particular, the researchers continue, the conclusions are particularly valid in terms of increased memory and attention.

In particular, it was observed that the associations between housework and physical fitness (i.e. lower risk of falls) and sensorimotor performance depended on intensity. That is, as the frequency of household chores increased, the performance of the elderly in the sample under study improved.

For the team of scholars these are quite important results and the reason is soon said. Basically, even those who do not carry out a specific physical activity in old age can achieve physical and mental benefits. A constant and continuous commitment to “simple” household chores is enough to keep fit as happens for more sporty peers.

