According to science, this is why “I am Betty la Fea” captivates Netflix (although it is removed from its catalog)

One of the most watched Colombian telenovelas will be withdrawn from Netflixfans of ‘I am Betty the Ugly one‘ will say goodbye this July 10. This was announced by the company directly on its page.

The story that follows the lives of the workers of Ecomodahas remained in the ‘top 10’ of Netflix in recent years.

According to the sociologist, Belen Meneses Rojas, specialist in television content analysis, who exhibits on his YouTube channel “Sociological Glasses”, explained in an interview with THE UNIVERSAL which are a set of thematic reasons that have made Betty’s story immortal:

Not only Betty built the charm of the telenovela, where actors such as Jorge Enrique Abello, Natalia Ramírez and Lorna Paz, the members of the “Ugly Barracks” and the community within the company where Betty works: Ecomodaare some of the ties that united the public that found in each of them a correspondence or similarity with their own reality.

“There is still a universal representation that is very much in force, for example, social strata and 20 years later we continue with a very similar dynamic. It is the story of an insecure girl who feels ugly, who is rejected and anywhere in the world there is going to be a girl who identifies with these feelings, but also the scenarios where the soap opera takes place give way to empathy, as an office and a family home,” Meneses said in an interview.

Betty, the ugly one, is a feminist

In addition to personal safety, work space and social class, the Betty’s personality it is far ahead of its time and fits today with many attitudes of the feminist ideal.

During the 2000s, the classic story of the princess who is rescued by the prince after a long time was common, however, Betty is a woman who does not wait for a handsome gentleman to help her, but trusts her own ability to overcome.

“The representation of women at that time were very submissive women, women who were only characterized by their physique or by certain stereotypical traits: that they were mothers, that they were looking to get married or that they were waiting for the ideal man, but Betty does not have that perception of the world, she is not looking for a man to support her or to be a mother, what she is looking for is to pursue her career. She is also a woman who is very intelligent and passionate, and she declares that for this the most important thing is the family; those are characteristics with which today’s women feel more identified”, details the expert.

Diverse beauty in Betty

According to Meneses, at a social level, the formula for good content will always depend on the possibilities it has of corresponding with the viewers. In the case of this protagonist, she not only goes through a process of change physical and mental as a result of their experiencesbut, with so much adaptation, each of the 24 Bettys worldwide has tried to meet the needs of different societies.

Heba Regl El Ghorab EGYPT

“It is very true that there is a pattern of hegemonic beauty: a thin, thick-lipped, white woman with very fine features; however all those elements are socially constructed and we human beings build this from our immediate environment, each environment has very particular characteristics, that is why all the Bettys are super different, the one from India, for example, is totally different from the parameters in the case of Germany, if they put all the blond and blue-eyed characters, we Mexicans would not identify ourselves, because the success lies in how credible it is for each region, ”he explained.

Inclusion, a theme in Betty

Very much in its own way, the melodrama included in its episodes characters from the LGBT communitymaking a act of inclusion and gender equity that today is recognized although not proud, because they were surrounded by stereotypes.

Julián Arango, who played fashion designer Hugo Lombardi, said in an interview for the Colombian broadcast “Top tips – Beauty and make up” in 2018 that the character with which he represented a gay person was built from many recommendations of people real and with the advantage of not having any type of censorship.

The Most Beautiful Ugly, Mexico

“I feel very proud of having played that character because it was very enjoyable, one does not start looking at how it was done, but everything was allowed, his success was that no one was stopping him,” reflected Arango.

Despite the issues that could currently be a reason for cancellation, the expert highlights the evidence of problems such as machismo and sexual harassment and work as opportunities to generate a discussion.

“We realize that this is not how we should characterize an LGBT person, these are issues that, although they have always been wrong, are now more visible and I think that visibility at this time is undergoing an important change and is being advocated for a better situation for women and also for the LGBT community with issues that were not so visible before, however that does not mean that we cannot be critical, currently the productions continue to have these deficiencies in their stories, but the important thing is that both in old content as in current content we have to stay alert to what they are trying to tell us”.

hope of change

The woman who wants to improve herself, the one who gives everything for love, the one who cares about her physical appearancethe one who lives by appearances, the mother of the family, the single woman and even the grandmother are represented in each of the characters in this plot.

While on the other hand, macho, sensitive, introverted men and more, are also part of the range in an ecosystem that, over the years, keeps repeating itself. Representation is what sustains Betty in the public interest, but the hope that she proposes about change and overcoming is probably her greatest charm.

Heba Regl El Ghorab EGYPT

“As a society we need to see different types of beauty in the media. In other words, although it must be considered that there is a subjective beautya type of woman is also promoted a lot and right now what the media have to do is vary, diversify the types of beauty because those people who do not comply with that stereotype of beauty seem to have censored us, Betty makes us visible, “says Belén Meneses.

“The production companies have to realize that today women want to see ourselves represented in positions of diverse power and that this is also the hope of change in reality, something that Betty achieved,” she added.

