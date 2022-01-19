According to SEBA Bank Bitcoin will reach 75 thousand dollars

While many banks are profoundly opposed to cryptocurrencies, there are always some pleasantly out-of-the-box voices. In fact, precisely with regard to the future on the listing of Bitcoin, the CEO of SEBA Bank it proved deeply bullish. According to him, the crypto queen will easily reach i $ 75,000. Let’s find out what is the reason for this bullish forecast.

Bitcoin at 75 thousand dollars thanks to institutional investors

They will be the institutional investors to carry the purchase price of Bitcoin towards $ 75,000 and, perhaps, beyond. This is the belief of Guido Buehler, CEO of the Swiss bank SEBA Bank. His optimism therefore overcomes even the most difficult situation that the first cryptocurrency by market capitalization is facing these days.

The idea is therefore that, if there is a strong boost to investments by institutional investors, Bitcoin he will be able to return to the glories of the past even surpassing his own all-time high. Here is what Buehler said:

We think the price will go up. Our internal valuation models indicate a fair price that would be between $ 50,000 and $ 75,000 at this time. I am quite confident that we will see this level. The question is always timing.

His prediction is based on the strong possibility that the money of many institutional investors it could come at any moment. And, should they identify in the cryptocurrencies a safe haven, where could they seek income if not first in Bitcoin?

Of course, one cannot hide that volatility of Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies, is high. Nonetheless, according to Buehler, the technologies supporting this sector, including the distributed accounting, “they will radically redefine finance“. In fact, in a statement to CNBC, he explained:

When the market gets nervous, bitcoin collapses. We have seen various indications that market sentiment is somewhat scared of the 10-year spike, which is not good for any asset that has high cash flow volatility. Unlike many assets tainted by this brush, bitcoin is liquid and therefore can withstand greater selling pressure without a strong hit.

Institutional money will likely drive the price up. We operate as a fully regulated bank. We have wealth managers looking for the right time to act and invest.

In conclusion, it may not reach $ 100,000 as many analysts predicted, but Bitcoin sooner or later he will come back to push hers quotation and $ 75,000 does not seem to be a utopia.