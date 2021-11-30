According to some studies, a vegetable can help prevent Alzheimer’s

Numerous studies have investigated Alzheimer’s and ways to prevent and eradicate this disease; unfortunately there is no cure, but a vegetable can help us.

Neurological diseases are among those that scare the most: not remembering events that have just passed or, worse still, not recognizing loved ones is something that nobody wishes for.

Numerous researchers have focused on this illness to investigate the causes and find one therapy adequate, but unfortunately Alzheimer’s is one of those diseases that still doesn’t have a cure.

Nature, however, as always, comes to our aid by providing us with foods adequate to help us prevent this disease, as well as many others, which if it is not eradicated will be somehow removed.

The vegetable to consume as a prevention of Alzheimer’s: broccoli

Healthy nutrition and lifestyle are the basis of any therapy.

As for neurological diseases, over the years there have been more and more studies showing how a healthy diet can reduce the risk of their onset.

For Alzheimer’s specifically, researchers at the University of Dundee in Scotland found that the sulforaphane, a substance found in broccoli, helps reduce the risk of contracting this disease by keeping the brain fit in old age. This phytocompound is found in the buds of many vegetables crucifers: in addition to broccoli also in Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbage and rocket.

The sulforaphane is in fact characterized by property anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-apoptotic, which have proved essential for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Furthermore, this food is able to keep the brain active against the risk of stroke, as well as preventing the onset of tumors.

Being typically autumn vegetables, this is the right time to have a good feast of these vegetables which, in addition to bringing benefits to the memory, are also very important for the well-being of the intestine and cardiovascular health, since they are able to control the absorption of sugar and cholesterol in the blood.

Serena Ponso