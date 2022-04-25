According to specialists, this is not the time, while businessmen suggest gradualism – Prensa Libre

The reactions were immediate and specialists such as Alicia Chang, president of the Guatemalan Association of Infectious Diseases (AGEI), Alicia Chang, stated that it is not the best time to adopt this measure that she considers hasty, taking into account that in the country there are still there is a very low percentage of vaccination.

A few days ago, President Alejandro Giammattei announced that there are no longer reasons to “keep Guatemalans locked up” and the Minister of Health, Francisco Coma, added that eliminating the mandatory use of a mask is being analyzed.

To make provisions more flexible, especially the use of a mask, “I think that in general we should aim for a general vaccine level of 70%”, but in the country it is reported that 50% have a first dose, around 33% have two, while the majority of children have not been vaccinated and no minor has the complete schedule in the country”.

He added that in other countries restrictions like that have been eliminated, but they have high vaccination, the capacity to offer medical services, more access to free tests and can quickly detect an outbreak. “If the government lifts the restrictions, it is necessary that society can continue with the measures at work, educational centers and social groups, such as keeping a mask and distancing, he suggested.

Epidemiologist Edwin Calgua added that the possibility of eliminating masks in open public places is now viable, but gradually, so that it is one of the last measures to be adopted. “The analysis should be done based on data on vaccination coverage and not in places where the level of vaccination is low. There, it would be necessary to carry out antibody studies to establish the natural immunity of people.”

Also consider the level of risk according to the location, activities and exposure to the virus. For example, places of delivery of health services, such as a hospital or clinics. “Where it could be done is in the parks, but the question remains whether it is possible in public land and air transport, so it should be evaluated, apart from verifying vaccination coverage,” he explained.

He agreed with other sources consulted that if the mandate to wear a mask is eliminated, it should be left as optional, and that those who decide to continue using both this and other prevention measures should not be stigmatized.

It's time, but some must be slow

Several economic sectors consulted agree with the gradual easing, and each one expresses its opinions from the activity it develops:



In the educational field, Diana Brown, executive director of the Association of Private Schools, said that without a doubt the entire system benefits from having all students return because the need for face-to-face education is important.

Although he wonders if the covid-19 case alert system board will continue to be applied on a mandatory basis for capacity and face-to-face classes or will serve as a consultation and become a parameter for parents to authorize or not to send their children to the establishment.

He says he trusts that the return to the classroom can be given 100%, as long as other protocols are respected, such as the use of gel, a fixed time for feeding, sanitary protocols, distancing, but added that (the authorities) “should be cautious when deciding to remove the mask from young people. It’s the last thing to do.”

Astrid Perdomo, director of the Association of Shopping Centers of Guatemala (Acecogua), recalled that this union was one of the most affected during the pandemic because they had a total closure, affecting more than 1,900 companies (from 58 unionized centers) of the which, 90% are small and medium.

But he believes that it is a necessary measure for the return to normality and it is the right time. For this sector, making the use of the mask more flexible can be a first step in de-escalation and supports the elimination of capacity and distancing, taking into account that the restrictions are no longer in accordance with behavior, since everyone is responsible for your decisions.

For the Restaurant Guild, affiliated with the Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce (CCG), Abraham Az Palermo indicates that “you can already migrate and be more flexible in the use of the mask; That has already been done with the use of the mask or glasses because it is no longer necessary and it does not have a greater impact.”



What should be maintained, he says, is the use of gel, constant hand washing and thermometer. In the case of capacity, he considers that they would continue to handle the issue of alerts from the covid-19 system, depending on the level of cases. “Currently there are already 75% in the places and there has been no major effect.”

According to market data, there are around 18,000 restaurants in the country that represent some 400,000 jobs.

And the president of the Bureau of Conventions, Esther Brol, explains that where congresses, conventions and social meetings are concentrated, it is in the capital and in Antigua Guatemala and vaccination levels are high among service providers and the population that does use of those facilities.

Apart from making the use of masks more flexible, the union sees it as important that the capacity be increased both for meetings and for the transport of that segment and the requirements that foreigners are asked to enter Guatemala should be eliminated, since in other countries they no longer They ask for proof of covid-19 or other requirements. “It is not about lowering our guard, but about having measures according to the times. We are no longer in 2020.”

Also, the Guild of Event Professionals supports making the use of the mask more flexible, especially in open spaces and deciding to completely open activities, whether local or destination.

Other measures mentioned by this organization are to reduce the hours of the dry law, extend hours and gradually increase capacity.

