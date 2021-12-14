according to Striscia la Notizia, the Marvel film would be inspired by an Italian one

Eternals it was one of the phenomena of the year; it raised controversy, created cases, but it was nevertheless a not indifferent global success, with the arduous task of expanding the Marvel cinematic universe with new and multifaceted characters. And today – apparently – it ended up in the spotlight again, for various similarities according to when reported by Strip the News.

The famous news program of the Tapir broadcast on Mediaset has, in fact, reported similarities between the MCU blockbuster and an Italian film – Sign Gene – of 2017, directed and starring Emilio Insolera. The plot of the film is very similar to that of Eternals, as the protagonists of Insolera’s film use their superhuman abilities through sign language, being deaf.

In detail, the characters played by are recalled Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjani And Lauren Ridloff (respectively Thena, Kingo And Makkari), whose powers have also been given to the protagonists of Sign Gene; the detail that further strengthens the theory of plagiarism is Makkari itself, which is expressed only in sign language.

It is not correct to speak of Eternals plagiarism

However, speaking of plagiarism is wrong – and even the Italian director himself agrees on this – and for good two reasons. First of all, the original Eterni comic is from 1976, well before the Italian film and secondly, Insolera said he was inspired by the X-Men, so it is very likely that they are just lucky coincidences.

What’s the movie about?

Set millions of years ago, the film follows the story of the Eternal, a group of superhuman heroes, created through a series of experiments by cosmic beings called Heavenly. Eternals – in addition to having virtually eternal lives – have incredible strength and powers, they can fly, manipulate matter on a molecular level, use teleportation and control the minds of others. These heroes are sent to Earth to protect humanity from the threats of the Deviants, created in turn by the Celestials and become their sworn enemies. It will be a battle that will go on for several years to try to establish the dominion of one of the two races.

Commodorians, what do you think of this theory? Do you think Marvel has really committed plagiarism? Let us know in the comments!