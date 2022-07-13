According to T-Pain, Chris Brown thinks he’s “like a princess”

How far away this time when T-Pain and Chris Brown placed their single kiss-kiss at number one on the charts. Fifteen years after the release of this tube, the interpreter of Buy U a Drank seems to have a few scores to settle with his ex-colleague.

The most unexpected clash of the summer

A few days after the release of his latest album, breezy, Chris Brown seems most disappointed. The artist having mentioned a lack of media support for his project, when announcing the Deluxe version of the LP: “July 8, Deluxe version of Breezy. Not that it matters. IT SEEMS THAT ONLY NEGATIVE NEWS ABOUT MY INTEREST YOU. CHRIS HAS PROBLEMS (EVERYBODY LISTENS). Chris releases an album, we hear the crickets. » While on Twitch alongside DJ Akademiks, T-Pain apparently got wind of this release signed by the R&B singer, and alluded to it, referring to the fact that Brown could be affected by the “princess syndrome” : “That’s my n****. But I know his faults. Chris Brown has Princess Syndrome. A lot of n*****s don’t know what the princess complex is. This complex comes down to not just getting what you want, but being validated for anything, just to look good. The second the first real n**** comes up to you and says, “Hey, you’re not that good looking,” it’s over. »

The Nappy Boy Entertainment founder will also imply that Chris Brown is blaming his fans for the feedback on his latest album, rather than questioning himself. Suffice to say, the atmosphere is good between the two.