according to the Bank of England it would be worthless

According to the Bank of England Bitcoin it would be “worthless”. Harsh words those of the Bank of England towards the queen of cryptocurrencies, especially at a time when inflation, in the UK itself, reached its 10-year high. Old words repurposed with new terms? Once again the concept is reaffirmed that those who invest in cryptocurrencies must be willing to lose everything. Why this belief? He explained it right there Bank of England in an article published on his official blog a few days ago:

What is Bitcoin’s price based on? It’s just a bunch of code that only exists in cyberspace. It is not supported by the state. There is no recourse to acentral authority. There is no underlying asset, no income stream. There is only the thing itself. But does this mean that it has no intrinsic value? The code on which Bitcoin is based gives it a scarcity value.

The scarcity of Bitcoin could render it useless

A concept as simple as it is challenging to swallow the one that develops throughout the article published by the Bank of England. A profound accusation a Bitcoin and to the whole crypto world. A bitter morsel that is certainly not shared by investors and modern traders.

The idea that the shortage Bitcoin could make crypto itself useless is the continuation of the concept expressed by Thomas Belsham, of the Stakeholder and Media Engagement division of the Bank of England. According to him, the queen of cryptocurrencies would not meet many prerequisites for a currency thus making it extremely volatile:

They will only be created 21 million of Bitcoin. And that might be worth something. This scarcity is why some people call Bitcoin “digital gold“. But the very scarcity on which Bitcoin is based could also be its undoing. Its scarcity could even ultimately make Bitcoin useless.

Investors should be prepared to lose everything

Obviously, the concept expressed by Belsham leads to a single certainty that the Bank of England would like to pay attention to: those who invest in Bitcoin must be ready to lose everything. Also in this case reference is made to the scarcity of Bitcoin and to the fact that today 90% of the cryptocurrency available. Obviously the last 10% is assumed to end around 2140, but will the structure hold up until then?