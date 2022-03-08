According to the Bitfinex trading team, a long-term view of the bitcoin price should be considered

What is happening with the price of bitcoin? According to the Bitfinex trading team, Bitcoin is the foundation of an alternative financial system. And in that sense, they shared their perspective, considering the global situation.

“Bitcoin has fallen to a one-week low amid continued concerns over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a possible ban on Russian oil imports,” they said.

“For those who express skepticism about the performance of the cryptocurrency market, it might be more advisable to take a long-term view, given the inflation of the US dollar and the actions of governments to block bank accounts and payments,” they added later.

They also remembered: “Bitcoin’s trajectory over the last 10 years, from being the preserve of a small group of technologists to an asset traded by institutional investors, demonstrates that there is now significant liquidity and market interest to continue to support the appreciation of the Bitcoin. long-term currency price.

“Regardless of its price direction in the coming days, we remain bullish on the coin, buoyed by the continued adoption of Bitcoin as the foundation of an alternative financial system,” they concluded.

Disclaimer: This material should not be taken as financial analysis or investment recommendation. The information and comments set forth herein are those of Bitfinex and are in no way an investment recommendation by Cointelegraph. Anyone, before investing, must carry out their own research and is responsible for their own decisions.

