Tech

according to the latest rumors the postponement is around the corner

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read

Last year was particularly full of postponements and, fortunately, in the first days of 2022 we have not yet witnessed the shift of the release date of the most anticipated products. According to the latest rumors, however, the first that could suffer this fate is precisely STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl.

According to a Ukrainian youtuber, such OLDboithe long-awaited license plate title GSC Game World (Ukrainian team, just like the content creator) will not be able to respect the release date announced last summer and will therefore not arrive on the shelves of all stores next April 2022. According to the words of OLDboi, the software house is in fact thinking to move day one by a few months and, again according to rumors, the new launch window is theautumn of 2022. To report the rumor was the Xbox insider who calls himself on Twitter IdleSlothwhich enjoys a certain popularity on social networks.

At the moment it is not clear what the reasons for the possible postponement are, but it is likely that the recent change of plans has had an impact on the game. For the uninitiated, STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will not support NFTs, but that decision came a few days after the announcement due to numerous user controversies. We cannot therefore rule out that the change may have destabilized development, requiring extra time.

Pending confirmation or denial from those directly involved, we remind you that it will take 100 hours of gameplay to complete Stalker 2.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

many surprises with cards inspired by Riot’s Arcane

November 18, 2021

developers have tough skin, Diamond and Pearl’s graphics are improved

November 12, 2021

Voice messages on WhatsApp, now you can listen to them again before sending them – Corriere.it

3 weeks ago

Amazon, an avalanche of offers today and many ideas for Christmas gifts

December 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button