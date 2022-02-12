According to the United States, Russia could attack Ukraine by the end of the Winter Olympics

At a press conference on Friday, Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, said there is a “clear possibility” that Russia will attack Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. , which will end on February 20. According to Sullivan, according to information gathered by US intelligence, a Russian attack is imminent, and it could happen sooner than he had imagined.

Intelligence initially thought that Russian President Vladimir Putin would at least wait for the end of the Beijing Olympics, to avoid antagonizing Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to Sullivan, however, the events of the last few days suggest that an attack may take place sooner than expected. Sullivan also said that a Russian strike would likely begin with air strikes and missile strikes, and that only then would there be a ground invasion.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border for weeks, and on Thursday, on the border between Belarus and Ukraine, 10 days of joint exercises of Russian and Belarusian soldiers began. Also in the light of these latest news, on Thursday the President of the United States Joe Biden advised all American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately because the situation, he said, “could become unstable quickly”.