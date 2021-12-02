Business

According to this authoritative manager, Tesla shares are still cheap Da FinanciaLounge

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read


© Reuters. According to this authoritative manager, Tesla shares are still cheap

Gary Black, formerly of Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 and Janus Henderson, believes Tesla stock (NASDAQ 🙂 still has a long way to go

Despite the ground lost in the last month (-11%), the value of Tesla shares has practically doubled in the last year. Today the stock is worth $ 1,095, and with a capitalization of around $ 1,100 billion, Elon Musk’s company is by far the most valuable car manufacturer in the world. But according to an authoritative manager, the price of Tesla shares is far from in the bubble area. Indeed, it is still cheap for investors.

THE NUMBERS

To support it is Gary Black, co-creator of the Future Fund Active ETF, whose portfolio currently consists of 10% Tesla shares, with a past at Goldman Sachs as investment chief and as CEO in the Janus Henderson mutual fund. In an interview released on November 30, Black argued that Tesla shares are still a bargain for a long-term investor. If you look at the numbers, the reality seems different: in 2020 the stock grew by 743% and according to FactSet analysts Tesla trades 136 times the estimated earnings per share for 2022, equal to 8.43 dollars …

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

is renewed to stay on top

2 days ago

Home bonus, Superbonus extended (but other concessions are reduced). What changes for those who renovate

November 2, 2021

Ftse Mib, a day to forget for Moncler

3 weeks ago

Vw, on the ceo Diess still smoked black. The downsizing hypothesis is gaining ground

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button