According to this authoritative manager, Tesla shares are still cheap Da FinanciaLounge

Gary Black, formerly of Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 and Janus Henderson, believes Tesla stock (NASDAQ 🙂 still has a long way to go

Despite the ground lost in the last month (-11%), the value of Tesla shares has practically doubled in the last year. Today the stock is worth $ 1,095, and with a capitalization of around $ 1,100 billion, Elon Musk’s company is by far the most valuable car manufacturer in the world. But according to an authoritative manager, the price of Tesla shares is far from in the bubble area. Indeed, it is still cheap for investors.

THE NUMBERS

To support it is Gary Black, co-creator of the Future Fund Active ETF, whose portfolio currently consists of 10% Tesla shares, with a past at Goldman Sachs as investment chief and as CEO in the Janus Henderson mutual fund. In an interview released on November 30, Black argued that Tesla shares are still a bargain for a long-term investor. If you look at the numbers, the reality seems different: in 2020 the stock grew by 743% and according to FactSet analysts Tesla trades 136 times the estimated earnings per share for 2022, equal to 8.43 dollars …

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge