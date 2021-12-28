according to this fractal, Bitcoin could reach $ 333,000 by May

An analysis argues that Bitcoin (BTC) could point to $ 333,000 by May 2022 if the US Federal Reserve continues to provide low rates.

By updating an incredibly accurate price prediction on December 27, filbfilb, co-founder of the trading platform Decentrader, drew dizzying conclusions on BTC’s price action for the coming year.

Analyst: Everything seems to point to a bull run in 2022

If the conditions remain unchanged, we could expect huge gains from BTC / USD over the next six months.

According to experts, the interest rate hike planned for next year could probably already be priced, but a hypothetical surprise change could lead to far-reaching consequences.

According to Filbfilb, by analyzing the Fibonacci sequences along with the historical price action in previous halving cycles, Bitcoin could rise above $ 300,000 as a result of the rate cut:

“To get there parabolically, we would probably need perfect conditions, in which the Fed is unable to raise rates (maneuver, as mentioned, probably already priced) and inflation increases, leading to a flight of capital to BTC” .

An accompanying chart, posted on Twitter in December 2018 to coincide with the BTC / USD low of $ 3,100, shows how much Bitcoin almost perfectly followed the forecasts back then.

“The price is exactly where expected“, he reports Filbfilb to his Twitter followers.

“You don’t have enough crypto for what will happen in 2022”.

Commented BTC / USD chart. Source: filbfilb / Twitter

Stunning as it may sound, such a scenario is not – at least technically – as far-fetched as it seems.

Positive signs are already flooding the market as more and more indicators line up for an upward breakout. The low timeframe data is also encouraging: on December 27, for example, we saw BTC / USD close a four-hour candle above the significant 200-day moving average (MA), for the first time in six weeks.

We also find similar signals at the end of September, at the beginning of the bull run that led to the current all-time high of $ 69,000:

“BTC 4hr: The candle closes in about an hour. It could be the first close above 200-MA in 6 weeks. The price action before the last intersection is very similar. What will happen this time? “

BTC 4hr: Candle closes in about an hour. It could be the first close above the 200ma in 6 weeks. Price action prior to the last cross looked similar. This time? pic.twitter.com/sMkFMEB9Ky – Nunya Bizniz (@Pladizow) December 27, 2021

Stocks may have won, but not for long

As far as macro movements are concerned, the future also looks bright for equities: despite the forecast of a rise in interest rates, the current suffering of the US dollar certainly does not help.

Related: Countdown to Annual Close: 5 Things to Watch in Bitcoin This Week

George Gammon, author of the Rebel Capitalist Pro investment newsletter, says he is optimistic at the gates of the last week of 2021, stating:

“I believe you could see the stock market rally sharply over the next couple of months as the ‘end of the pandemic’ narrative continues.“

“This gives the Fed the hedge to raise rates after QE ends. After the market digests and realizes the economy has been decimated, it will see the impact of higher rates. The downside could be huge.”

The impact on Bitcoin in such a scenario would depend on its correlation with stocks, and on its ability to rebound from a sudden drop like the one suggested by Gammon, similar to March 2020.

Regardless, even following the turnaround in early December, many are confident that the top has not yet been achieved from Bitcoin.