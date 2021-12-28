According to this fractal, Bitcoin could reach $ 333,000 by May By CoinTelegraph



Analyst: According to this fractal, Bitcoin could reach $ 333,000 by May



An analysis argues that Bitcoin (BTC) could point to $ 333,000 by May 2022 if the US Federal Reserve continues to provide low rates.

By updating an incredibly accurate price prediction on December 27, filbfilb, co-founder of the trading platform Decentrader, drew dizzying conclusions on BTC’s price action for the coming year.

Analyst: Everything seems to point to a bull run in 2022 If conditions remain unchanged, we could expect huge gains over the next six months.

