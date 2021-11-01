According to Volt Equity CEO, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is actually pro-Bitcoin

The founder of Volt Equity believes regulators in the United States have a good reason to proceed slowly in approving a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Tad Park, CEO and founder of Volt Equity, expressed support for the US Securities Exchange Commission regarding the agency’s reluctance to approve an ETF that would track Bitcoin directly.

In an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday, Park said SEC President Gary Gensler “it’s actually pro-Bitcoin,“But it is also”a little misunderstoodRegarding his perspective on crypto regulation in the United States.

Park specifically mentioned the SEC’s investor protection concerns, explaining that crypto custody providers have not yet demonstrated that they can effectively ensure adequate asset protection:

“I can say ‘I have a gold ETF or a Bitcoin ETF’, but I’m keeping that gold in my basement. Will the SEC allow it? Probably not. If companies don’t show they can guard it and actually address many of the problems Gensler specifically mentioned, it can’t work. “

The CEO added that “at least half“Of the current crypto ETF applications submitted to the SEC”they are not even valid“As”they don’t address what Gary Gensler is talking about.“

Park pointed out that Volt Equity’s crypto ETF does not provide direct exposure to Bitcoin but tracks large Bitcoin-related companies, including MicroStrategy, Tesla, Twitter, Square, and mining companies like Bitfarms.

“We try to offer what people are looking for, which is correlation to Bitcoin price movements. These companies are very focused on Bitcoin and receive most of their revenues and profits from Bitcoin. It makes sense that they have a tendency to follow Bitcoin’s price,Park explained.

Related: Approval of a Bitcoin ETF in the United States will likely be postponed until 2022, a research firm says

Approved on October 1, Volt Equity’s Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF tracks the “Bitcoin Industry Revolution Companies,” a series of companies that own a large portion of their net assets in Bitcoin or derive the majority of their revenue from mining. , loans or Bitcoin transactions.

The SEC has not yet approved a pure Bitcoin ETF. This month, the SEC postponed the deadlines for four Bitcoin ETFs, Global X Bitcoin Trust, Valkyrie XBTO Bitcoin Futures Fund, WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust, and Kryptoin Bitcoin ETF. In August, Gensler suggested the agency might be open to approving Bitcoin futures ETFs.