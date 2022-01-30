“Account anomaly”, a scam message for dozens of customers. The Post Office: “The rules to defend yourself”

“Dear customer, we have an anomaly on your account, please click on the following link …”. It is the message that dozens of people have received in these hours through a text message or a whatsapp message on their phone.

This is obviously a scam, the message should not be taken into consideration who receives it will not have to click on the link he receives. To warn customers, but not only, also Poste Italiane which has created an ad hoc section on its website. “Beware of the scams of fake Poste call center operators! – reads – Poste and PostePay never ask for your access credentials and security codes through links sent via SMS or over the phone, nor to install APP as a security tool “.

How to defend yourself from online and in-app scams

On the Poste website, in addition to the different types of scams that can be incurred, a real manual of rules is also provided to be adopted to avoid trouble and lose money. The greatest risks are linked to attempts by the parties to steal confidential payment card data, user account numbers, passwords, access codes.

How to defend yourself from online scams

Poste Italiane and PostePay, as well as other credit institutions, financial institutions or credit card managers, never ask for confidential data through e-mails, text messages, social network chats, call center operators. If someone, even presenting themselves as a post office operator, were to ask for this information, you can be sure that it is an attempted fraud, so it should not be given to anyone.

So here are the rules and suggestions of Poste:

Never reply to e-mails, text messages, calls or chats from call centers where you are asked for your personal codes (user name, password, security codes, payment card details).

Always check the trustworthiness of an e-mail before opening it: verify that the sender is really who they say they are and not someone pretending to be someone else (for example, check how the e-mail address from which it arrived is written ).

Do not download suspicious email attachments before verifying that the sender is known or official.

Do not click on the link contained in suspicious e-mails (or messages); if this happens by mistake, do not log into the fake site, close the web browser immediately.

Report any phishing e-mails to Poste Italiane by forwarding them to antiphishing@posteitaliane.it. Immediately afterwards, trash them and delete them from the trash as well;

Type the Internet address https://www.poste.it/ directly into the web browser address bar to visit the Poste Italiane website.

Use the App to also take advantage of the free push notification service and be informed in real time on payment transactions made with your current account and your payment cards. Alternatively, activate the SMS notification service on your mobile phone, free for payments on websites and apps.

