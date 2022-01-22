“Account anomaly”. Postepay, the sms is reaching many

Yet another attempt at scam fielded by thieves against the customers of Postepay and Poste Italiane

Scams in Italy are now commonplace. A large number of citizens are victims of fraudulent attempts by people who try to steal money or digital identity with the aim of making bank transfers or clearing the victim’s postal or bank account.

Among the companies most targeted by scammers with the phishing, a particular type of scam carried out on the Internet through the deception of users, there is certainly Poste Italiane. THE post office services they are in fact among the preferred by Italians and therefore more users means, for scammers, mislead as many people as possible.

Postepay, new scam via SMS

A new one is in circulation SMS PosteInfo which threatens to trap new victims. Obviously Poste Italiane, we repeat, naturally has nothing to do with this scam. The new SMS PosteInfo contains completely new content that alerts customers to a anomaly on your account. The SMS also contains a link where to click to solve the anomaly.

You absolutely must not click on the link that is inside the SMS since it is a real one phishing attempt. The hypertext link, in fact, will open a fake page created by scammers which resembles that of the Italian Post Office but which, in fact, is not. The scam occurs when the unsuspecting customer fills in the data on this page since these are pages created to steal personal data and empty accounts.

Once they get hold of customers’ usernames and passwords, hackers could perform unauthorized operations. Among the most frequent are bank transfers or, in the worst cases, the emptying of the current account of the unsuspecting victim of the scam. The advice, therefore, is of ignore this type of SMS and not to click on any hypertext link.