“Account blocking”: when it happens and why

Across the Bank account various payment transactions and many financial transactions are carried out. When the latter is blocked, the user is unable to access his credit, with serious economic damage. The blocking of the current account takes place for a number of reasons: the customer’s reference bank usually activates after it has received a notification from thejudicial authority. But why is a current account blocked?

The four reasons why credit institutions block the current account

There are four cases in which an account holder is denied access to his bank credit:

Let’s go and see, one by one, the reasons why the current account can be blocked.

Block for overdraft

When the current account is in the red, i.e. when there are no more funds and you become a debtor towards third parties, the bank can block any type of operation. This means that the user will no longer be able to use the credit card, debit card and checks. In this case, the current account is reactivated only when the customer is able to pay all debts.

Anti-money laundering block

In Italy, since 2014, the anti-money laundering law which, if not respected, can give banks the possibility to block the current account of the person who committed the infringement. The law provides that the account holder must complete and sign a questionnaire with their sensitive data, accompanied by an identification document. If this operation is not carried out within sixty days, the current account is automatically blocked. In the case of anti-money laundering, even the credit institution, if it does not carry out the checks required by law, could be sanctioned, with a fine ranging from € 2,600 to € 13,000.

Debt block

The foreclosure of the current account can also take place in the event that the customer has large debts. After the freezing of the sum equal to the debt plus half, theRevenue Agency can proceed with foreclosure. The block, in this circumstance, is removed when the debt is fully paid.

Block for death

Finally, the credit institution blocks a current account when the holder dies. This condition remains until the process of the succession. But what can you do, in any case, while waiting for the current account to be legally unlocked? The user can decide to open a new current account, or request an account card with Iban, in order to carry out ordinary operations in which there is a need for liquidity.