Account holders of Poste Italiane, beware of the error: it could cost you dearly

Poste Italiane account holders must be careful with payments to the account, especially in the event of stable liquidity beyond a certain limit. Let’s find out the risks involved.

Gone are the times when lenders rewarded account holders who were constantly pouring money into their checking account and accumulating savings. Now this attitude is considered wrong and punished, especially from Italian post. We are far from the days when everyone was free to do what they wanted with their savings. Now the fight against tax evasion is a priority and the eyes of the tax authorities are always alert and attentive to every operation. Consequently, it is necessary to always be informed about what can and cannot be done to avoid repercussions of various kinds.

Account holders of Poste Italiane, do not make this mistake

Years ago the interest deposited in the bank was so high to satisfy both customers and institutions themselves. Today, however, interest rates are settling at such low levels that the bank itself can lose out when liquidity management rises above specific levels. To get around this problem, Poste Italiane has thought of offload the costs of negative rates on account holders. The remuneration of deposits can go below zero, this is the decision of the ECB of 2014 immediately adopted by many credit institutions. Now it is Poste Italiane’s turn to embrace the measures that aim to pass on negative rates to the customer. Fortunately, the question it will not involve all account holders.

Who are the recipients of the change of route

Poste Italiane’s decision will only concern account holders with a daily balance greater than 5 million euros. It is therefore clear that the people involved will be a small part of the Italian company’s customers, a corporate clientele. The recipients have already been notified of the solution taken by Poste Italiane since last September 15. They also learned that the interest rate will now be calculated on the average of the interest rates of the transactions very short term carried out on the European interbank market.

Within the communication to account holders on the change of route, Poste Italiane also explained the reasons which prompted the company to do so. At the base of the change there is the imbalance recorded in recent years among the costs made by Bancoposta in reference to the management of the accounts and the revenues linked to inventories.