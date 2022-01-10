Account-to-account payments as an alternative to cards and wire transfers

There is an alternative to card payments and wire transfers, but what is it? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Often we don’t notice it, yet there are really many times when we find ourselves having to put our wallet in order to be able to to pay the various goods and services to our liking. Starting from food up to home cleaning products, passing through electricity and gas bills, in fact, there are countless times in which we pay out money.

If all this were not enough, there is an evolution of terms of payment to choose from, starting from cash up to credit cards or debit cards or wire transfers. Well, focusing on the latter it is good to know that there is an alternative way to make the various payments. But what is it and above all how does it work? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Payments, the alternative to cards and bank transfers exists: everything you need to know

Also thanks to Covid, over the last few years we have had to change many of our habits. There is a clear demonstration of this growth recorded by electronic payment instruments, which seems destined not to stop. Indeed, it is precisely in this context that the hypothesis on the basis of which is becoming wider and wider coins and banknotes seem destined to be replaced by digital.

While waiting to find out what the future holds, it will be interesting to know that it is already possible to use an alternative form of payment to cards and bank transfers. But what is it about? Well it’s about the account-to-account payments for which there has been a real boom in the last two years. But how do they work?

Payments, how account-to-account payments work

Going into the details it is good to know that the A2A, or theaccount-to-account, is presented as an alternative payment tool based on online banking. Thanks to A2A it is possible to make digital payments from your bank account to that of the beneficiary in an easy and above all safe and fast way.

This includes services such as iDEAL in the Netherlands and MyBank in Italy that allow, in fact, to use this alternative payment methods to cards and bank transfers. But how does it work? Well, based on what can be seen from the same MyBank site:

“When you shop or pay online, you will find MyBank on the payment page. Select MyBank, enter the name of your bank and you will be redirected to your online banking service. Log into your online banking account with your usual access codes. The payment details are shown pre-filled and it will be sufficient to confirm the transfer. At the end you will be redirected to the merchant’s site“.

As it is easy to guess, therefore, account-to-account payments allow you to simplify the payment methods, while ensuring the maximum safety and speed. All without having to deal with the expensive software that banks generally find themselves having to use in order to integrate third-party services.