Accountability 2022 – Abinader calls to “prepare” for the consequences of the war between Russia and Ukraine

“The war unleashed in Ukraine conditions everything, and adds to an already complex scenario,” said the President of the Republic Luis Abinader in his accountability before the National Assembly this Sunday.

Abinader stated that the global repercussion of the armed conflicts between Russia and Ukraine has resulted in major economic challenges, compromising economic recovery and the fight against inflation.

He also warned that this is a great difficulty that his government will face this year, so “We have to prepare.”

“This is a reality that we cannot ignore or change. We are facing the largest military action in Europe since World War II. This is already having negative consequences for the entire planet and we have to prepare ourselves”he expressed during his speech.

He explained that the conflict unleashed in Europe, involving great world powers, results in the increase of all markets, especially energy, raw materials and financial markets.

He also stressed that “imported inflation” has been the main cause of the increase in the prices of the basic basket, an increase that has been widely criticized by the Dominican population and various social sectors.

“In the United States and Europe they have the highest inflation in 40 years”, said.

For this reason, given the price distortion caused by the pandemic and the latest war events between Russia and Ukraine, Abinader announced that the government will increase direct social aid.

This initiative will contemplate the deployment of special food sales programs and targeted subsidies “That they help all Dominicans, but, above all, those who have the least, who are the ones who need the most.”

Abinader condemns the war

Last Thursday, February 24, the president accused his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, of not respecting the political, cultural and territorial identity of the Ukrainian people, after “violating its internationally recognized borders and intervening in the internal affairs of that country, in open violation of international law.

Abinader took the opportunity to make a “strong appeal” to the Kremlin to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and to return to the “negotiating table” to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Through Twitterthe president released his statement regarding the conflict:

My statement on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/eWFyrkWwvv – Luis Abinader (@luisabinader) February 25, 2022

Below is President Abinader’s speech: