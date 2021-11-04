accountants are calling for a law on tax deadlines

Stories of denied rights. Stories to the limit, those of freelancers forced to work even if ill, even if hospitalized in a hospital bed. It seems absurd, but in Italy there is no rule that allows you to postpone the tax deadlines of your customers with the public administration, even in extreme cases. This means that an accountant, a labor consultant or a statutory auditor with a serious illness or hospitalized must in any case respect the time limits imposed by the financial administration, even to the detriment of his own health, to prevent documents from arriving at a taxpayer. of notification and fines for which the same professional would then be responsible.

To avoid penalties for delays in compliance, accountants and consultants are “condemned to work” until the end, day and night, even if attached to a drip or with an oxygen mask because they are covid patients. The pc and smartphone always next to you, to answer emails and phone calls and to always make ends meet in constant contact with your studio, in a race against bureaucratic and tyrant time marked by the Revenue Agency, instead of taking care of yourself and resting . Even on the verge of death. Without any protection.

Anna Imbrucé, the accountant who worked until her death

“I made VAT payments with hospital toilet paper while my tears wet everything”, wrote in a post on Facebook Anna Imbrucé, a 53-year-old accountant from Palermo who continued to work until shortly before dying from colon cancer. with liver metastases. Now Giorgia, the 21-year-old daughter, is fighting to pass a law that allows professionals in sickness to postpone the deadlines and the fiscal and tax obligations of their clients, so that no accountant or consultant lives the last months of his professional life like a nightmare. A law that protects the professional even in very serious cases such as that of his mother, guaranteeing the postponement of at least three months of all deadlines in the event of death.

Antonio Gigliotti, accountant director of the Centro Studi Fiscal Focus, has launched a fundraiser to allow the girl who was prematurely orphaned to resume her studies at the university. “Anna Imbrucé, a fellow accountant, left us a few days ago following an illness – he writes -. During her treatments she never stopped working, even in the pain and suffering they caused her, because her studio could not close”. “For her part, Giorgia – continues the accountant – has left school, her dreams and her ambitions to be able to help her mother and her family in such a difficult time. If you too – he concludes – like many colleagues, want to help her to start dreaming again, give your embrace “. At the time of writing, 26 thousand euros have been collected.

If you do a job that you can never get sick of

Giorgia’s battle in the name of her mother who worked until her death and died while working represents that of as many professionals in the same conditions. There are dozens of testimonies, many cases of self-employed persons who have had to work with the coronavirus even in extreme conditions, or with a tumor. Margherita, accountant, says: “Eight years of chemo every week and the studio is always open because I’m alone, two major disabling interventions, one pneumonia and one hospitalization for coronavirus with interstitial pneumonia. And my PC is always behind me so as not to skip deadlines. . Three important griefs. Now I would like to stop, but if I stop I lose thirty years of contributions. I am forced to continue despite no longer having the strength and above all no more companies to follow or almost. An infinite sadness “.

If you do not “run”, even when sick, you lose turnover while fixed costs continue to run, as in the case of a craftsman or a merchant. In addition, however, an accountant must pay a penalty if he does not meet the deadlines. The alternative is to lose the customer and the job. And so it is not uncommon for a bedroom to become a makeshift study. Meetings are held around the bed because deadlines are looming, and they are unforgiving. If you do a job for which you can never get sick, even in cases like a normal pregnancy and a birth, you have to jump through hoops to bring forward as many deadlines as possible, and then resume a few hours after leaving the hospital.

“We all work when we are sick if there are deadlines that cannot be extended – says Daniela -, then when customers keep calling it is always a problem to say ‘today I’m sick, I can’t answer’. On the other hand we are independent and not dependent, but this way of working is inhumane. I too never went to motherhood and with sudden contractions early before going to the hospital I was at the computer trying to finish my wages. And still I will never forget the screams of my newborn son in my arms to my grandmother, while I was trying to do the 770. Unfortunately, this condition of freelance women is really inhumane “, she concludes.

In recent months, the situation has further worsened, due to all the new fiscal and tax obligations related to the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Marta, a young accountant, fell ill with covid at the end of November 2020 and recovered in March of this year. “I’ve always worked, even with the oxygen tank on the edge of the bed,” he says. Lorenzo, labor consultant, complains: “Hospitalized for covid, I answered emails and calls from the hospital, with an oxygen mask”. In the professional office where Sara, a chartered accountant, works, “we all had covid and we worked the same. My brother got sick in the office sleeping on a cot in order to carry on what could not be done remotely. A nightmare , with the impending deadlines for the filing of the F24 model and then the single certifications “.

The bill

In the current regulatory vacuum, without a directive that allows postponing tax deadlines in serious cases such as those described, the Senate is examining a bill (here in Pdf), first signatory Andrea De Bertoldi of Fratelli d’Italia, entitled “Provisions for the suspension of the expiry of the terms relating to obligations to be borne by the freelancer in the event of illness or accident”. This bill received an opinion against “the further course of the provision” by the State Accounting Office, because it “quantifies public finance charges for which no financial coverage is envisaged”. Basically, there would be no resources to cover the “hole” generated by the postponed tax deadlines in the event of the professional’s illness or injury.

“The opinion of the State Accounting Office (here the document in Pdf), however, is not binding – explains Antonio Gigliotti, accountant director of the Centro Studi Fiscal Focus which fights for the protection of freelancers – explains on the phone. It is a numerical, financial evaluation which estimates the economic coverage. The parliamentary process of the bill could therefore continue, but a precise political will is needed. We will continue to tell the stories of these professional categories, denouncing the pitiful conditions of those who are forced to work to keep up with deadlines even at the expense of their health “, he concludes. The hope of those who give a voice to those who die while working is that politics do not remain silent.