Business

accounts emptied in one click

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
0 52 2 minutes read

Intesa Sanpaolo customers targeted by an e-mail phishing attempt. Clicking on the link contained in the message will mean giving your money as a gift.

Photo © AdobeStock

In recent weeks, Unicredit bank users had faced a serious threat. A fraudulent message, through which cybercriminals aimed to obtain passwords and access codes to home banking profiles, undermining the tranquility of account holders. An SMS in that case but the speech does not change: it was a phishing attempt, unfortunately extremely “popular” scam in recent times, especially following the increase in time spent at home and, therefore, the use of virtual means to make payments and monitor accounts.

After Unicredit, the alarm is now sounding for another well-known credit institution such as Intesa Sanpaolo. In fact, in recent days, numerous users have been reached from a specular misleading communication (this time by e-mail) and with the same goal: to hack the access keys to online accounts, draining them in the short space of a click. The communication on the current risk came from the bank itself, which invited its customers to pay attention to the message, revealing its content.

Scam against Intesa Sanpaolo customers: the bank’s handbook on phishing

The message isn’t all that different from others who have feared the same threat. Phishing, in fact, always works the same way: an alleged blocking of the current account, a link on which to click to solve the problem and, of course, the request to confirm the access codes. Those who comply with such requests, of course, hand over the keys to their money directly to the scammers. In the case of Intesa Sanpaolo, the message relies on the authority of the name. In practice, scammers use the bank header to give a semblance of authenticity to their trap message.

READ ALSO >>> Unicredit, new phishing alarm: here’s how to avoid the empty-account scam

The fraudulent message was promptly denied by the bank, which issued an official communication with the details of the threat and, above all, with the defense tools. The invitation is to always carefully check incoming messages with content of this type. Specifically, the phishing message circulated among Intesa Sanpaolo customers is referred to as an alleged request previously ignored and, for this, confirmation of identity and activation of DSP2 services is required. With the usual reference to a blocked card and the need to click on phantom miraculous links to restore it. No bank sends such communications. If you encounter such messages, never click on these links but immediately contact your banking advisor. And trash the message of course.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
0 52 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Beware of this new very dangerous scam that empties your current account with just one text message

3 weeks ago

Stock exchanges today, November 18, 2021. Uncertain price lists, the euro weakens due to the divergence between central banks. China releases reserves, oil down

2 weeks ago

TerraPower: Bill Gates’ company has found the first place to build a nuclear reactor

2 weeks ago

Confindustria: in 2021 strong rebound of the Italian GDP, slowed down at the end of the year due to high prices and Covid

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button