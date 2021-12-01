accounts emptied in one click

Intesa Sanpaolo customers targeted by an e-mail phishing attempt. Clicking on the link contained in the message will mean giving your money as a gift.

In recent weeks, Unicredit bank users had faced a serious threat. A fraudulent message, through which cybercriminals aimed to obtain passwords and access codes to home banking profiles, undermining the tranquility of account holders. An SMS in that case but the speech does not change: it was a phishing attempt, unfortunately extremely “popular” scam in recent times, especially following the increase in time spent at home and, therefore, the use of virtual means to make payments and monitor accounts.

After Unicredit, the alarm is now sounding for another well-known credit institution such as Intesa Sanpaolo. In fact, in recent days, numerous users have been reached from a specular misleading communication (this time by e-mail) and with the same goal: to hack the access keys to online accounts, draining them in the short space of a click. The communication on the current risk came from the bank itself, which invited its customers to pay attention to the message, revealing its content.

Scam against Intesa Sanpaolo customers: the bank’s handbook on phishing

The message isn’t all that different from others who have feared the same threat. Phishing, in fact, always works the same way: an alleged blocking of the current account, a link on which to click to solve the problem and, of course, the request to confirm the access codes. Those who comply with such requests, of course, hand over the keys to their money directly to the scammers. In the case of Intesa Sanpaolo, the message relies on the authority of the name. In practice, scammers use the bank header to give a semblance of authenticity to their trap message.

READ ALSO >>> Unicredit, new phishing alarm: here’s how to avoid the empty-account scam

The fraudulent message was promptly denied by the bank, which issued an official communication with the details of the threat and, above all, with the defense tools. The invitation is to always carefully check incoming messages with content of this type. Specifically, the phishing message circulated among Intesa Sanpaolo customers is referred to as an alleged request previously ignored and, for this, confirmation of identity and activation of DSP2 services is required. With the usual reference to a blocked card and the need to click on phantom miraculous links to restore it. No bank sends such communications. If you encounter such messages, never click on these links but immediately contact your banking advisor. And trash the message of course.