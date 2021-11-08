accounts emptied to thousands of users

New scams for Postepay and for the Italian Post Office. In fact, hackers exploiting ‘phishing’ links are emptying several accounts.

There are many complaints and recalls arrived at Italian post for the numerous phishing scams that are attacking users. In fact, the owners of the Postepay scammed by hackers. These cyber criminals they often exploit the ingenuity of users by creating bogus links from Poste Italiane. Once clicked on these pages, the scammers are able to enter the account, thus managing to empty the accounts.

As mentioned, it is mainly the holders of pre-paid. In fact, even if the Italian company has very powerful ones security systems, can do nothing against the inexperience of users. Despite the naivety, however, the customers of Poste Italiane have raised numerous complaints to the company. So let’s go see the scam message that is deceiving millions of customers.

Postepay, new phishing scam: the message that deceives users

There are many owners of Postepay they are receiving this message in their own spam mail e-mail. The goal of the hackers, therefore, is to steal all the credentials to access the accounts. This is why it is important to ignore the message.

In fact, the text reads: “Dear customer (name and surname), we inform you that the access and functions of your account Postepay Poste Italiane have been temporarily disabled. This measure was taken because you ignored our previous request for mandatory verification of yours Online Banking profile. Before we re-enable the use of your card, we need you to confirm your identity by filling in a series of data already entered on our site at the time of your registration. on the Intesa portal. We invite you to click on the following button and follow the directions -> CONTINUE“. So anyone who gets this message absolutely must ignore it, otherwise it puts your Postepay account at risk.