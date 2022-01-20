Accounts in red, two Starbucks have closed forever in Milan

Starbucks in Turati was supposed to reopen last November 22nd. A room with a large room, with a visual impact, which opens onto a beautiful internal garden. At first the shop was on stand-by. A quick renovation was planned. Then, from the cardboard that struggles to cover the interiors from the windows, it turns out that everything has been dismantled. It will never reopen. The mermaid café arrived in those premises in July 2019 in place of the Deutsche Bank. A few months of running in. Then the pandemic. The intermittent openings for the various lockdowns and finally the “the end” after just two years of activity. The same situation exists in Porta Romana: the opening hours of the store on Google focus on a bleak “permanently closed”. Today, Cordusio, Corso Vercelli, via Durini, via Restelli, Garibaldi and Central Station resist.

Accounts in red

That between Starbucks and Milan is a love, in all likelihood, to date never fully blossomed. Sifting through the turnover, in fact, it turns out that Starbucks Italy srl had 11 million earnings in 2019, which fell sharply by 44.28% for covid in 2020: just 6.18 million. Tag43.it he took a thorough look at the balance sheets, and found that the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan never ‘ground up’, forgive the calembour, as it should be. The crux is the immense roasting in Cordusio, in the former post office building (over 240 million investment for its recovery): a spectacular and mammoth place, a real sanctum of coffee that also works for other shops . Investment of 50 million euros, divided into a down payment and improvements to the building (26) and 20-25 for the installation of the systems (source: Cerved). The quality is very high. So much so that a famous investigation by Report he had identified in Yankee coffee a level well above the (rancid) Neapolitan cups, such as the famous Gambrinus. All this has to be paid for. From frappuccino to espresso, the cost is not like at the bar downstairs. For consumers it means shorter stops, perhaps during the walk downtown on Saturday afternoon, without too much loyalty. It is also a great stylistic and scenographic facility for tourists. Once they pass away, things get complicated.

In Europe, sales have been falling for several years

To partially offset the losses, he notes Tag43.it, there are the so-called non-characteristic revenues, those generated by the roasting company that supplies the other points of sale in the Starbucks European network. The Milan roasting company had a turnover of 22 million in 2019 and 18 in 2020. The plant roasts about 3.5 tons of coffee a day and operates 24 hours in a continuous cycle like a real factory. In this way, losses in the catering and coffee service to consumers are covered. Still looking at the data published by Cerved, the Roi (return on investment) of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan in 2019 was negative by 34 per cent, by 30 per cent in 2020.

If, therefore, the flagship struggles and stutters, it is difficult for the Milanese gregarious stores to navigate gold. The 2 shops closed after just 2 years are a bad sign. So much so that given the experience of the large mega store in Milan, the new CEO of Starbucks Kevin Johnson has decided to suspend the opening of this type of store all over the world. The period comes from years of declining numbers in Europe, pre-pandemic: in 2018 a major renovation with a hundred store sales in the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Luxembourg to partner Alsea. Milan seemed to have given new life to the course in the Old Continent, with Howard Schultz’s dream of finally landing in Italy, after decades of hesitation. The development plans, like all the rest of the world, hadn’t come to terms with covid-19. Which perhaps showed in a crude way the diffidence of the Milanese to what cannot be classified as ‘cap and brioche’. There is time to recover. But the premises, so far, have not been exciting.